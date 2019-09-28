BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking to try the top day spas around?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end day spas in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. Studio 921 Salon & Spa
Topping the list is Studio 921 Salon & Spa. Located at 921 E. Fort Ave., Suite 108 in Locust Point, the hair salon, day spa and nail salon is the highest-rated high-end day spa in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp.
This beauty spot offers services like haircuts, skincare, massage therapy and more.
2. Spa at Four Seasons Hotel
Next up is the Inner Harbor’s Spa at Four Seasons Hotel, situated at 200 International Drive With four stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp, the hotel, venue and day spa has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.
This spa chain boasts more than 45 locations across the country, according to its website. On the beauty menu, look for facials, massages, nail services and body treatments. Look for the Diamond Rose Ritual, an exfoliating spa experience.
3. About Faces Day Spa & Salon
Canton Industrial Area’s About Faces Day Spa & Salon, located at 1501 S. Clinton St., Floor 3, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy hair salon, day spa and nail salon four stars out of 101 reviews.
This salon and spa offers five other locations in Maryland, including Annapolis, Salisbury and Towson, according to its website. Expect to find services like hair care, massages, facials and waxing. Look for its hot stone spa massage.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.
