BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More warm weather is coming to the Mid-Atlantic region this weekend!
After a very dry and pleasant Friday, warmer and more humid air will return for Saturday, and we do have at least a chance of a late-day or nighttime shower or thundershower!
By Sunday after a very warm Saturday, we will cool just a bit in time for the Ravens game, but still over 12 degrees above normal highs are on tap.
Cooler air will return briefly on Monday then more heat until next Friday, when it will finally cool down!
Have a great weekend!
-Bob Turk
