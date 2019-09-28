Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fire, Local TV, Talkers, Woodlawn

WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Woodlawn Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the fire in the 6100 block of Windsor Mill Road just before 3:45 p.m.

Two people were located inside the home and removed. Both suffered life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

Comments