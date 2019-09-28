WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Woodlawn Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the fire in the 6100 block of Windsor Mill Road just before 3:45 p.m.
#BCoFD crews are on location of working house fire with rescue at 6105 Windsor Mill Rd in #Woodlawn. Crews have located and removed one victim. DT 1543. ^TR
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) September 28, 2019
Two people were located inside the home and removed. Both suffered life-threatening injuries.
Update on #Woodlawn fire. Crews have located a second victim. Both patients are being treated by EMS units for life-threatening injuries. ^TR
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) September 28, 2019
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
