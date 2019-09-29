LIBERTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a vehicle crash that killed an 87-year-old man Sunday morning.
Maryland State Police troopers responded to the intersection of Green Valley Road and Coppermine Road at around 8 a.m.
They learned a red 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck was driving west on Coppermine Road when it tried to cross over the intersection of Green Valley Road while a 2007 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was driving south on Green Valley Road when it struck the pickup truck at Coppermine Road.
EMS personnel arrived and pronounced the driver of the pickup truck dead on the scene. He was identified as 87-year-old Frank Ensor Gorsuch, of Union Bridge, Maryland.
The driver of the second car, Wayne Edward Price, 53, of Havre De Grace was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Green Valley Road at Coppermine Road remained closed during the investigation.
