BALTIMORE (HOODLINE) — Looking to sample the best soul food around town?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top soul food outlets in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. Ethel’s Creole Kitchen
Topping the list is Ethel’s Creole Kitchen. Located at 1615 Sulgrave Ave. in Mount Washington, the Cajun/Creole restaurant and bar is the highest-rated soul food spot in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 253 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Land Of Kush
Next up is Seton Hill’s The Land of Kush, situated at 840 N. Eutaw St. With four stars out of 554 reviews on Yelp, the vegan spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Breaking Bread
And Pigtown’s Breaking Bread, located at 771 Washington Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant 4.5 stars out of 134 reviews.
4. Taste This
Finally, Taste This in Waltherson is another go-to, with four stars out of 76 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4915 Harford Road to see for yourself.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
