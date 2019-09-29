  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:05 AMThe Listener
    02:05 AMMadam Secretary
    03:05 AMBeautiful Homes and Great Estates
    03:35 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
By Stetson Miller
Filed Under:Fire, Halethorpe, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

HALETHORPE, MD. (WJZ) — One person is dead after a fire on Zion Road in Halethorpe, official said late Sunday evening.

The fire broke out on the 2400 block in Halethorpe, however the fire is now out.

There is a large hole in the right side of the building and Anne Arundel, Howard and Baltimore counties all responded to the scene.

Stetson Miller

Comments