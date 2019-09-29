Comments
HALETHORPE, MD. (WJZ) — One person is dead after a fire on Zion Road in Halethorpe, official said late Sunday evening.
— Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) September 30, 2019
The fire broke out on the 2400 block in Halethorpe, however the fire is now out.
There is a large hole in the right side of the building and Anne Arundel, Howard and Baltimore counties all responded to the scene.
