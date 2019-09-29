BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first coach in Ravens history to win a Super Bowl is now also inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor.
Brian Billick led Baltimore to the playoffs four times, and has a record of 80-64 regular season and 5-3 postseason.
During his nine-year tenure from 1999 to 2007 he also won three division championships.
During the Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns game this Sunday, Billick received a custom “Ring of Honor” jacket, with his name on the back.
“We are proud of the extraordinary contributions our Ring of Honor members have made to the NFL, the Ravens and the Baltimore community,” Ravens president Dick Cass said. “These jackets are another unique way to salute our distinguished inductees.”
Over 60 former Ravens who played under Coach Billick for at least two seasons during their careers will be honored on-field during the Ring of Honor ceremony.
The group will be made up of players including OLB Peter Boulware, TE Todd Heap, RB Priest Holmes, RB Jamal Lewis, DE Michael McCrary, T Jonathan Ogden, CB Duane Starks, K Matt Stover and OLB Adalius Thomas.
