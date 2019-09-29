OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Ocean City officials are troubled by this weekend’s H20i chaos in the downtown area after several police officers were injured from being hit by flying rocks and bottles while trying to break up a large crowd Saturday night.

Ocean City Police said the crowd was 200 people large and had all gathered in the area of 13th Street and Baltimore Avenue as part of the H20i car show and were being disorderly.

Mayor Rick Meehan expressed his concern and outrage on Facebook earlier Sunday in response to the event.

“What took place this past weekend in Ocean City can never happen again. This group came to town with the sole purpose to raise havoc in our community, to disrupt our lives and defy law enforcement. They placed our town, as well as our citizens and visitors, under siege and in danger which is unacceptable under any circumstances. Our town government, citizens, property owners and businesses must join together as one voice to take whatever action is necessary to stop this group from returning. This isn’t about just one weekend this is about our future.