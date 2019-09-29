HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) – An investigation continues into Saturday’s incident at Hunt Valley Towne Centre in which five people had been stabbed and the suspect later killed after a confrontation with police.
On Sunday morning, Baltimore County Police identified the suspect as Jamaal Ramone Taylor, 31, of the 6000 block of Amberwood Road.
Baltimore County Police spokesperson Jennifer Peach said that on Saturday afternoon they received a number of 911 calls starting at around 1:43 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the suspect armed with a knife near the intersection of Shawan Road and McCormick Road.
Officers yelled for the man to drop the knife, but he did not, leading them to shoot and kill him, police said.
Peach did not say how many officers were involved or how many shots were fired.
The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
Detectives are continuing their investigation on how the incident unfolded and are reviewing surveillance videos to create a timeline at the shopping center which show Taylor’s actions.
Homicide detectives are also asking for anyone who saw any of the incidents yesterday, including drivers or pedestrians who saw the officer-involved shooting, to contact police at 410-307-2020.
