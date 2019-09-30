Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, ATV, ATV Accident, Local TV, Lothian, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

LOTHIAN, Md. (WJZ) — Two minors were in a head-on collision of two ATVs in Lothian on Sunday, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call that two all-terrain vehicles in a field in the 600 block of Bayard Road had been in an accident.

The two ATVs had collided head-on, and a 15-year-old boy driving one of the ATVs had critical life-threatening injuries. He was taken by Maryland State Police helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

The driver of the second ATV, a girl, was evaluated by paramedics but did not report any injuries.

