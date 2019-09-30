Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in NE Baltimore that left a 22-year-old man injured.
Officers responded to the 4100 block of Eierman Avenue at around 3:52 p.m., where they found the man had been shot in the right arm and leg as well as his lower waist.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
He told police he was in the block when he heard gunshots and started running. Soon after, he realized he had been shot.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to call (410) 396-2444. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-8667LOCKUP.
