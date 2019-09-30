WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison with all but 25 years suspended in a child abuse case involving two young children.
In April, Jared McAbee entered an Alford plea, meaning he maintains his innocence but recognizes the state has enough evidence for him to be found guilty.
Officials said McAbee met and briefly lived with a Westminster woman and her two young children, ages two and eight months. Between August 9 and August 14, 2018, the eight-month-old was found with numerous bruises. On August 15, McAbee called 911 because the baby was having difficulty breathing.
Doctors said the baby had suffered significant head trauma and other bruising. McAbee reportedly admitted to detectives he had caused the bruising to the baby and had left the two-year-old bruised as well.
After he’s released, McAbee will serve five years of supervised probation and will not be allowed to have any contact with the victims or any minors. All contact with his own child will be supervised during that period.
The childrens’ mother, Krista Johnson, was also indicted in connection with the abuse.
