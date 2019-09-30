



The Baltimore Blast’s 2019-2020 regular-season schedule consists of 12 games played at home and 12 games played away from home.

The Blast will open the season at the Royal Farms Arena on Friday, November 22 at 7:35 p.m. against Utica City FC.

Then will travel to Utica for their first away game that Sunday.

In December, there will be two home contests against Mississauga Metrostars and Utica.

The Blast will end 2019 with four away games against the Seawolves, Tropics, Utica, and their old rivals Rochester.

January kicks off a new year and new opponents like Sonora, who the Blast haven’t played since their victory over Sonora in 2016-2017 MASL Championship.

The Blast is also expected to play the San Diego Sockers for the first time since 2015.

In February, the Blast will play five home games, including Rochester’s return to Baltimore.

March ends the season’s home schedule with a matchup against local rival Harrisburg.

The season will end with three consecutive away games and a rematch against the Milwaukee Wave on March 15, 2020.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun