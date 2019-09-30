



Two people were killed in separate house fires in Baltimore County over the weekend, and neither home had working smoke detectors, officials said.

The first fire happened Saturday afternoon in the 6100 block of Windsor Mill Road in Woodlawn. Firefighters found the home filled with heavy smoke and fire in the kitchen area.

A woman inside the home was able to escape; she was taken to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

A man who lived at the home, Clarence Alvin Foster, 66, was found unconscious on the dining room floor. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Officials said the fire was accidental and caused by cooking.

The second fire happened Sunday night in the 2400 block of Zion Road in Lansdowne.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found the home fully involved with fire. They found the 73-year-old resident, Sandra Kathleen Hutchins, unconscious on the first floor near the bathroom.

She was rescued from the home and treated by EMS personnel, who pronounced her dead.

The blaze was ruled an accidental electrical fire that began in a bedroom.

Two fatal fires over the weekend in Baltimore County both did not have working smoke alarms. Please if you need a smoke alarm for your home contact your local FD they will install them for you at no cost. Please check your smoke alarms today to save you and your family tonight. — MD Fire Marshal (@bsg_mdsfm1) September 30, 2019

The state fire marshal’s office is urging everyone to check to make sure their smoke detectors work, and if they don’t contact the local fire department.