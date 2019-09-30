Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Crime, Baltimore Homicide Rate, Baltimore News, Crime, Homicide, homicide numbers, Local TV, Murder, Shootings, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s homicide rate continues to climb, with a weekend murder bringing the year’s total to 255.

At the same point in 2018, Baltimore had seen 228 homicides, more than two dozen fewer than this year.

The latest murder happened Saturday when police found a 57-year-old man with stab wounds inside a home in east Baltimore. He later died from his injuries. A 75-year-old woman was also found unconscious at the scene.

A naked man fleeing the scene was taken into custody as a person of interest.

Non-fatal shootings are also up significantly; there have been 601 so far in 2019.

Baltimore ended 2018 with 309 murders and saw 342 homicides in 2017.

