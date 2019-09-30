Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing vulnerable 70-year-old woman in Baltimore.
Carrie Belle Brown was last seen September 26, at around 11:10 a.m. in the unit block of West 29th Street.
She was wearing a brown coat, black sunglasses and a black purse, police said. She is 5′ tall and weighs 175 lbs.
Police said Brown suffers from dementia.
If you know the whereabouts of Ms. Brown please dial 911 or Missing Persons Detectives at 443-984-7385.
