Harry Potter Fans! Ellicott City Is Hosting A Wizarding Weekend Oct. 5-6 If you're a fan of the Harry Potter book or movies series, then you may want to head to Ellicott City this weekend.

Parents Who Read To Their Child On A Tablet End Up Having Less Interaction Together, New Study FindsThe joy of bedtime stories is twofold for parents: They can coax their children to sleep and use it as an excuse to snuggle up with their little ones. To maximize parent-child bonding, though, a study says parents are better off reading to their children from a print book than from a tablet.