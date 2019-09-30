BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Brandon Joseph Jefferson III was arrested for having multiple controlled dangerous substances Friday.
Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Ritchie Highway and Audrey Avenue around 10:50 p.m. on a red Honda Civic.
When the officers approached the vehicle, they reported seeing marijuana inside of the vehicle in plain sight.
Jefferson, of the 2600 block of Gatehouse Drive in Gwynn Oak, was removed from the vehicle and arrested.
Police then searched Jefferson’s vehicle to find four vials of marijuana weighing 4.13 grams in total, 109 pill capsules of heroin mixed with fentanyl weighing 32.9 grams in total with the packaging, 30 plastic containers of crack-cocaine weighing 16.6 grams with the packaging and two cell phones, officials said.
Jefferson was transported to the Northern District for processing.
He was charged with four counts of possession with intent to sell narcotics, distribution of fentanyl and heroin mixed, and two counts of possession of non-marijuana.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
