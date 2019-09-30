PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police continue to search for the driver who struck an 85-year-old man in late August.
The elderly man, Cornelius Phillips, was hit by a van in Brentwood on August 26. He died Monday from his injuries.
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Bladensburg Road to find the elderly man in critical condition. He was then sent to the hospital for urgent care, officials said.
The driver fled the scene, but a piece of a side mirror left behind shows the vehicle that hit Phillips was likely a 2015-2019 Ford transit van, police said.
Pedestrian struck by van in August dies of injuries. Search for the striking van & driver continues. https://t.co/GlNHrVV7Mq pic.twitter.com/Uevmb46CMD
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 30, 2019
Officials said it is possible the driver did not know he or she may have hit Phillips.
It is possible that the van has or had minor damage to the driver’s side front corner, but the color of the van is still unknown.
If anyone has information on whereabouts of the van & driver, please call:
Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit – 301-731-4422
Crime Solvers – 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
