(CBS News) — CVS Pharmacy announced it’s pulling the heartburn medication Zantac from its shelves over a possible link to cancer. The popular over-the-counter drug and CVS’ own generic brand — ranitidine — will not be carried in the stores moving forward after trace amounts of a known carcinogen were found by health officials.

An official recall of Zantac has not been issued, CBS New York reports.

Read more on CBS News. 

