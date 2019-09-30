Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Sentencing is scheduled Monday for the fourth person convicted in the death of Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio.
Darrell Ward pleaded guilty to murder after the burglary a Perry Hall home in May of last year.
While Ward, Derrick Matthews and Eugene Genius were were inside the home, Dawnta Harris fatally struck Caprio with a stolen jeep.
Harris was sentenced to life in prison.
Matthews and Genius were each sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Ward faces up to 30 years as well.
