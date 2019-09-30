Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Guinness is celebrating its second year in Baltimore County by releasing one of the local brewery’s first experimental beers nationwide.
Stores across the country will soon get shipments of Guinness’ “Over The Moon” milk stout.
The brew was one of the first experimental beers produced at the brewery and will be the second to be mass-produced there after Guinness Blonde.
“Over The Moon” is already in stores in the Baltimore, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia areas but will head nationwide in November.
You must log in to post a comment.