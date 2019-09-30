



If you’re a fan of the Harry Potter book or movies series, then you may want to head to Ellicott City this weekend.

That’s when the town will host its Wizarding Weekend on Magical Main (Street).

Starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 5, several stores and restaurants along Ellicott City’s Main Street will transform into its own Diagon Alley, hosting wizarding activities, discounts and special Harry Potter themed menus.

Wizarding attire is highly encouraged — so grab your wands, brooms and robes.

A costume contest will be held on Oct. 5 with judging at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. A $5 donation to the National Federation of the Blind is required to enter the contest.

Bands will also perform at the Flower Barn from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and a DJ will keep the party going through the evening.

A scavenger hunt will also be hosted by several stores, taking you through the streets of Ellicott City. At each store, you have to locate a wizarding item and will receive a postcard while supplies last — to create a 10-page Magical Main book. A $5 donation is also required for the scavenger hunt.

Here are some featured food items:

Moorenkos Ice Cream will have Polyjuice Potion sorbet, Buttered Popcorn with Jelly Flops, Fire Dragon Chocolate, Levioso Gummi Bear and Mrs. Weasley’s English Toffee ice cream.

Parkridge Creamery will offer Butterbeer floats.

Southwest Connection will have butterbeer fudge and pumpkin pie fudge available.

Sweet Cascades Chocolatier will have Golden Snitches, Canary Cremes, Chocolate Frogs, Bertie Bots, Sipping Chocolate and Butter Beer.

Adults 21 & over can have fun too! Phoenix Emporium is offering 20% off all Oktoberfest and Pumpkin beers. Judges Bench will have specialty drinks and a costume contest.

Most stores will have events Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be ghost hunts, a photo booth and a House Cup competition. For a full list of participating stores and restaurants, click here.

