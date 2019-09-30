Filed Under:Highland, Howard County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Montgomery County, Talkers

HIGHLAND, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision in Highland, Maryland.

The crash happened in the 13000 block of Route 108. The road is closed from the Montgomery County line to Hall Shop Road.

Police said they will update with more information as soon as they have more.

This story is developing.

