HIGHLAND, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision in Highland, Maryland.
The crash happened in the 13000 block of Route 108. The road is closed from the Montgomery County line to Hall Shop Road.
HIGHLAND: #HoCoPolice investigating single-vehicle fatal collision in the 13000 block of Route 108. The road is CLOSED from the Montgomery County line to Hall Shop Road. Will update. pic.twitter.com/H94gR6II7f
— Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) September 30, 2019
Police said they will update with more information as soon as they have more.
This story is developing.
