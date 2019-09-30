HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — The suspect in the Hunt Valley Towne Center stabbing incident from over the weekend has had run-ins with Baltimore police previously over the years.
Jamaal Ramone Taylor was arrested by city police on two separate occasions between 2010 and 2012- for burglary and second-degree assault respectively.
Five people were injured in the stabbing incident Saturday night with non-life-threatening wounds and were treated at local hospitals.
Police released Taylor’s mugshots from his two previous arrests:
The 31-year-old was seen and heard threatening people at the Hunt Valley, Wine Liquor and Beer, then pulled out a knife and stabbed three people before he fled the store, police said.
Two people were also stabbed at neighboring businesses.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Suspect Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Hunt Valley Identified
- 5 Stabbed At Hunt Valley Towne Centre; Police Fatally Shoot Suspect
Police say Taylor fled from the shopping mall and then was shot and killed at the intersection of Shawan Road and McCormick Road after he refused to comply with officers demands to drop the knife he was holding.
There also may have been a separate incident with MTA police, WJZ is working to learn more.
You must log in to post a comment.