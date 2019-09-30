Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rain is expected Monday afternoon in Maryland, ending a drought across the state.
September was very warm and dry. In 27 days of September, there was no rain. There were only three days of measurable rain.
It’ll be mostly cloudy Monday and 75. Rain is already moving into Western Maryland and is expected in the Baltimore metro region by noon.
There’s a chance for more rain this week as well as record-breaking heat on Wednesday.
