BALTIMORE (WJZ) — September 2019 will go down in the record books as the second-driest September for Baltimore.
In the entire month, Baltimore only picked up 0.16 inches of rain. That’s less than the now-third-driest September in the books for the city, which was 1967. That year, Charm City got just over two-tenths of an inch of precipitation.
1884 still holds the record for Baltimore’s driest September, with just 0.03 inches of rain falling.
In 27 days of September this year, there was no rain. There were only three days of measurable rain.
Some isolated drizzle moved through parts of Maryland Monday, though not enough to make a major difference in the state’s moderate drought conditions.
