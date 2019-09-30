Comments
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — A fire that led to a woman’s death late Sunday in Baltimore County may have started due to an electrical issue.
A fire broke out overnight in the 2400 block of Zion Road in Lansdowne. When firefighters arrived they learned a woman may be inside.
Elderly Woman Killed In House Fire In Baltimore County
An elderly woman was pulled from the home, but she died.
It took firefighters 20 minutes to control the blaze in the single-family home.
Baltimore County Fire officials said an “electrical malfunction” caused the fatal fire.
