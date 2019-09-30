  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Mike Schuh
Filed Under:Baltimore County Fire Department, Electrical Fire, Halethorpe, Lansdowne, Local TV, Talkers, Zion Road fire


LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — A fire that led to a woman’s death late Sunday in Baltimore County may have started due to an electrical issue.

A fire broke out overnight in the 2400 block of Zion Road in Lansdowne. When firefighters arrived they learned a woman may be inside.

Elderly Woman Killed In House Fire In Baltimore County

An elderly woman was pulled from the home, but she died.

It took firefighters 20 minutes to control the blaze in the single-family home.

Baltimore County Fire officials said an “electrical malfunction” caused the fatal fire.

 

Comments