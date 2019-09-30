Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimoreans love their dogs, but a new survey finds they love pit bulls the most.
The survey from pet-sitting website Rover.com finds the American Pit Bull Terrier is Baltimore’s most popular dog breed, followed by the labradoodle, beagle, Jack Russell Terrier and pug.
The site used data from more than 500,000 pet parents across the country to come up with its list.
Nationwide, mixed-breed dogs were most popular, followed by Labrador Retrievers, chihuahuas, golden retrievers and German Shepherds.
