Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a robbery in Glen Burnie from Saturday night.
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Park 100 Drive in Glen Burnie after a man said he was held at gunpoint and robbed.
The man said he was meeting with another man he didn’t know who claimed to be interested in purchasing the victim’s car. During the meeting, the suspect, whom the victim was only able to describe as an African American man, showed a handgun and demanded property which was taken by the suspect.
The suspect then fled in an unknown car driven by a second man.
There were no injuries reported.
You must log in to post a comment.