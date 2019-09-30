Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Subscription boxes are all the rage, with consumers able to order everything from food to clothing and other trinkets on a recurring basis.
Now, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr is getting in on the action, creating a literacy-themed subscription box aimed at elementary school students.
Carr launched the LitBuddies program at Glenmount Elementary School in northeast Baltimore Monday morning.
The boxes will be filled with books and educational games for elementary school-aged kids.
More than 100 boxes will be distributed to students in the Baltimore area and will be available for purchase for customers nationwide.
