BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After missing a hearing last Thursday to undergo a medical procedure, Rep. Elijah Cummings said he anticipates returning to Washington, D.C. when the House comes back into session in two weeks.
Cummings, 68, and chair of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, was among three Democratic committee chairmen to sign a letter along with a subpoena Friday seeking documents from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in relation to the inquiry on whether Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, former vice president.
Congressman Elijah Cummings Misses Hearing On D.C. Statehood To Undergo Medical Procedure
“I am recovering following my medical procedure and remain in constant communication with my staff and my colleagues in the Congress. My doctors anticipate that I will be returning to Washington, D.C. when the House comes back into session in two weeks.”
The House resumes their session in D.C. on October 15.
