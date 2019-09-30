PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A fire at a southern Maryland vineyard Monday morning caused $2.5 million in damage to the facility and its contents, the state fire marshal’s office said.
The fire broke out at a bottling and storage facility at Running Hare Vineyard near Prince Frederick just after 6 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in 45 minutes.
The fire marshal’s office said the loss of the building, wine and equipment totaled $2.5 million.
Chief 7A/7B arrival photo from this mornings fire at Running Hare Vineyard. Engine 72, Tanker 7, and Brush 7 also operated for several hours. @MarylandOSFM is investigating. pic.twitter.com/cnXfyuu78H
— St. Leonard VFD PIO (@StLeonardPIO) September 30, 2019
In a Facebook post, the vineyard said the fire did not affect its tasting room or events building and no one was injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
