  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Prince Frederick, Running Hare Vineyard, Talkers, vineyard fire

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A fire at a southern Maryland vineyard Monday morning caused $2.5 million in damage to the facility and its contents, the state fire marshal’s office said.

The fire broke out at a bottling and storage facility at Running Hare Vineyard near Prince Frederick just after 6 a.m. Monday.

Courtesy: Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in 45 minutes.

The fire marshal’s office said the loss of the building, wine and equipment totaled $2.5 million.

In a Facebook post, the vineyard said the fire did not affect its tasting room or events building and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments