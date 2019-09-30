Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders have a little over a year to get their REAL IDs.
By Oct. 1, 2020, Maryland residents must have the federally mandated identifications to board a plane or gain access to any federal facility.
To be considered REAL ID compliant, you must have the required documents on file with the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA).
To find out if you are Real ID compliant, visit the REAL ID Lookup Tool.
