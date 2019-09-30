  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Driver's License, Local TV, Maryland, Motor Vehicle Association, MVA, Real IDs, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders have a little over a year to get their REAL IDs.

By Oct. 1, 2020, Maryland residents must have the federally mandated identifications to board a plane or gain access to any federal facility.

RELATED STORIES:

To be considered REAL ID compliant, you must have the required documents on file with the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA).

To find out if you are Real ID compliant, visit the REAL ID Lookup Tool.

 

Comments