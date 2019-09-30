TOWSON, MD (WJZ) — Towson University will bring together the campus community for a forum in light of two recent cases of sexual assault on campus.
TU President Kim Schatzel, Ph.D., said in a letter to the campus community that they as a community stand “resolute and unwavering” that all forms of violence, sexual misconduct, sexual assault, harassment or intimidation is not tolerated at TU.
“I want to use this opportunity to summarize all we know so everyone in our campus community is fully informed and that our commitment to transparency- being open and honest- guides all communications regarding these terrible events,” Schatzel said.
With the Towson University Student Government Association and other TU administrators, the forum will be a chance to stand together against violence, sexual assault, sexual misconduct, harassment, discrimination and hate and to share students, faculty and community members’ thoughts on the recent issues.
President Schatzel said she will postpone her Presidential Address scheduled for this Thursday.
The letter also added if someone is not able to attend or would rather submit a question in advance, email the Office of Inclusion and Institutional Equity at OIIE@towson.edu.
