TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University Police are investigating another sexual assault on campus, this time at the University Union.
A female student reported that an unknown man grabbed her breast as he walked past her in the student union Sunday night.
The woman said she was walking on the first floor of the union around 8:43 p.m. when the assault occurred.
Police are investigating the “fondling” as fourth-degree assault.
Just last week, a student was charged in a rape inside one of the dorms.
Towson University Student Charged In Alleged Sexual Assault Of Fellow Student Denied Bail
Anyone having any information regarding the incident should contact the Towson University Police Department at 410-704-4444.
