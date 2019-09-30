Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you were at the Inner Harbor Monday morning, you got to see the historic U.S.S. Constellation on the move.
The ship moved from pier one to the Inner Harbor promenade west wall in order to make way for the construction of a new water taxi terminal on pier one.
The Constellation will remain on the west wall during the pier’s construction. It will be open for normal visitation and continue to act as a “living classroom” throughout the year.
You must log in to post a comment.