By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cloudy and much more normal day on this Monday after another very warm weekend.

Our normal high and low is now down to 72/52, but Monday we hit 75 after a high of 87 on Sunday.

Tuesday, a south wind will scour out these clouds and boost our high to the low 80’s.

Maryland Weather: September 2019 Was Baltimore’s Second-Driest September On Record

On Wednesday, near record highs for the entire month of October are possible as we expect to hit the low to mid-nineties!

Cooler air and some showers are possible Thursday, and then much cooler, fall-like air will arrive on Friday and the weekend.

The long-range outlook is for more normal October weather the next 10 days, or highs in the upper 60’s and lows around 50 expected.

-Bob Turk

