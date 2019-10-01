



Amped Up Fishing will host a fishing tournament and fundraiser to benefit the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA is a non-profit organization that serves to spread awareness about this autoimmune disease.

The Big Lizz Tournament will be held on October 5 from 7 a.m to 3 p.m. in Dorchester County, Maryland.

A cash prize will be given for the biggest snakehead and biggest bass in length combined.

Organizers said the fundraiser tournament will have a $50 registration fee that includes entry, but $10 of the registration fee will be donated directly to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation and $10 towards the cookout after the tournament.

Donations are always welcomed and with the purchase of raffle tickets, participants have the chance to win over $3,000 worth of prizes.

After the tournament, there will be a cookout at a private estate in Cambridge, Maryland where the raffle will take place.

All proceeds from the donated items will be given directly to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA.

Individuals may also bring the registration fee of $50, during the morning of the event.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan