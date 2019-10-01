  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools without air conditioning will close early Wednesday due to heat.

All magnet school shuttles will still run their normal schedules, the school district said.

Baltimore City, County Schools Get Millions For Air Conditioning Upgrades

Record-breaking heat for the Baltimore area for the month of October is possible Wednesday, with temperatures expected to reach the mid- to upper-90s.

The affected schools are:

  • Bedford Elementary School
  • Berkshire Elementary School
  • Colgate Elementary School
  • Watershed Public Charter School
  • Dulaney High School
  • Lansdowne High School
  • Campfield Early Learning Center
  • Catonsville Center For Alternative Studies

