



Baltimore households are seeing more young adults living with their parents- otherwise known as a nuclear family- compared from 2007, a new report finds based on U.S. Census data.

The rising cost of housing in the U.S. and a shift in family dynamics have changed who is living together and can determine what types of housing will be available and affordable in Baltimore.

Nationally, young adults today are 46 percent more likely to live with a parent than they were in 2007, 32 percent more likely to move in with a partner before getting married, and 19 percent more likely to have a non-family roommate, according to the data.

This change is a result of where millennials are choosing to live.

According to the report, the total number of households in the United States increased by 10 percent from 2007 to 2018, reaching a peak of 127.5 million.

Baltimore households increased by 8.9 percent from 2007 to 2018, reaching a peak of 131.1 million living in the City.

Family and roommates, single person, and nuclear family households have all greatly impacted the rise of the total amount of households in Baltimore.

While people who are not related all living together- i.e., roommates, friends, etc- are on the rise, the report shows there are over 1 million less nuclear family households today than in 2007.

Baltimore metro unrelated houses have increased by 10 percent, meaning unrelated houses have become more common.

The data shows the decline is due to lower marriage and fertility rates leading to fewer nuclear families and a greater percentage of nuclear families sharing their homes with non-nuclear housemates.

From 2007 to 2018, the number of nuclear family households dropped in most of the nation’s largest metropolitan areas.

However, unlike most metropolitan areas, nuclear family households in Baltimore are showing to be on the rise- one of five major metropolitan areas in the U.S.

Since 2007, the percent of households housing nuclear families in Baltimore City has increased by three percent.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan