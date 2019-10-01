Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Authority will implement cashless tolling at the Bay Bridge from noon to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays for the rest of the construction on the bridge.
Cash drivers can move through the MDTA toll plaza without stopping. All tolls will be collected electronically, and the cash drivers will still get the $4 rate with a statement sent to them in the mail.
To simply your toll payments, MDTA said drivers can get a free E-ZPass.
Under severe backups and weather permitting, the MDTA said they will implement two-way operations allowing drivers to travel eastbound and westbound on the westbound span at speeds of 25 to 35 mph.
Two-way operations for short periods of time will provide three lanes eastbound and one westbound.
During that time, commercial trucks are not allowed to drive eastbound and westbound on the westbound span because the lanes are too narrow.
