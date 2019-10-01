Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — If you have a black walnut tree, Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources wants you to donate your extra walnuts.
The Maryland Forest Service will use the walnuts to grow and plant trees along creeks, rivers, and streams as a part of the state’s tree-planting program.
“Black walnut trees are easy to identify by the large round nuts that drop after the leaves fall in autumn. Black walnuts are fairly common in Maryland and may live for up to 250 years. They are the most commonly planted nut tree in North America, partly because most seedlings germinate from nuts buried by squirrels,” the release states.
Citizens can drop off walnuts in bags, boxes or containers at Gambrills State Park in Frederick County or at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service office in Washington County.
Contact those locations with questions.
