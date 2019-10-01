  • WJZ 13On Air

By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With morning clouds giving way to hot afternoon sun and a southern breeze, we hit 90 at BWI Tuesday, just one degree shy of tying the record for Oct. 1.

Wednesday, our winds will shift to the west, and drag in very hot air that’s been sitting to our west and southwest this past week.

Numerous heat records have been set in many parts of the eastern and southern half of the nation.

We expect to hit the mid-90s, which will completely wipe out the record of 89, and challenge the all-time high for October which is 97.

Much cooler air will begin to move in on Thursday, and even cooler air will come to the region for Friday and beyond! Fall will be felt regionwide by Friday! Bob Turk

