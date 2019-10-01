Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new study suggests living by the coast can improve one’s mental health.
The study, published Tuesday in the journal Health & Place, found that living within one kilometer (0.62 miles) of the coast was associated with better mental health for urban adults.
Researchers looked at self-reported mental health for more than 25,000 respondents in England and found the relationship between mental health and proximity to the coast was strongest among urban adults in more deprived groups.
The study’s authors stressed more research needs to be done before a generalization about whether a causal relationship exists between coastal living and mental health.
