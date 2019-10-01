Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — US Customs and Border Protection agents at Dulles International Airport made a surprising discovery.
Officers found two hammocks packed with nine lbs. of suspected cocaine.
Investigators say a Honduran courier was delivering the items to an address in Maryland.
During an inspection, officers noticed something inside the four wooden support posts. Once opened, they found what they believe is cocaine.
The courier was not criminally charged but was sent back to Honduras.
