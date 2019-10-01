Comments
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A new electric bus is hitting the streets in Frederick County.
The 30-foot fully electric bus with battery technology is the first of its model type to join a transit fleet in the state of Maryland.
It charges in 3 to four hours, can run about 150 miles between charges and has zero tailpipe emissions, according to Frederick County.
Grant funds from the Federal Transit Administration, the Maryland Transit Administration and the Maryland Energy Administration’s Smart Energy program made the bus possible.
It will be in service in the coming weeks, Frederick County said.
