HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are learning more about the stabbing in Hunt Valley Saturday that led to the fatal police-involved shooting of the suspect, Jamaal Ramone Taylor. They have also identified the officers involved in the shooting.
Baltimore County Police said Taylor was in the Hunt Valley Towne Centre earlier Saturday than left before he came back about an hour later, armed with a knife and began assaulting people at Hunt Valley Wine, Liquor and Beer store, Noodles and Company, and Peet’s Coffee and Tea.
After, he fled the area toward the Light Rail on Shawan Road where the armed Baltimore County Police officers first approached him. Taylor, still armed with a knife, walked in the direction of traffic near McCormick Road as the officers tried to communicate with him and de-escalate the situation.
Police said Officer Wise, a 4-year veteran assigned to the Cockeysville Precinct (Precinct 7), and Officer Brocato, a 13-year veteran assigned to the Community Resources and Wellness Section, were forced to discharge their weapons as Taylor continued to walk toward occupied vehicles.
Both officers have been placed on routine administrative leave. Officer Wise has no prior police-involved shootings. Officer Brocato has one prior police-involved shooting.
Police continue to investigate the shooting and have released 911 calls in the incident.
Anyone who did witness any portion of the events is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
The Baltimore County Police Department recognizes that this was a traumatic event for both the injured victims and witnesses to this incident. Anyone experiencing an emotional response to these events can contact the Baltimore County Mobile Crisis Team directly at 410-887-7820 or call the crisis hotline at 410-931-2214. If you need an immediate response simply dial 9-1-1.
