HIGHLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police have identified the driver in a fatal crash in Highland Monday afternoon.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Jose Louis Quintero Cruz of Pikesville.

Police responded to the 13000 block of Route 108 around 1 p.m. Monday.

Cruz was driving a 2004 Nissan Maxima westbound on Route 108 past Hall Shop Road when he left the road for an unknown reason and struck a guardrail, Howard County police.

The road was temporarily closed from the Montgomery County line to Hall Shop Road.

