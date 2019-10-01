Comments
HIGHLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police have identified the driver in a fatal crash in Highland Monday afternoon.
The driver was identified as 27-year-old Jose Louis Quintero Cruz of Pikesville.
Route 108 Reopens After Man Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash In Howard County
Police responded to the 13000 block of Route 108 around 1 p.m. Monday.
Cruz was driving a 2004 Nissan Maxima westbound on Route 108 past Hall Shop Road when he left the road for an unknown reason and struck a guardrail, Howard County police.
The road was temporarily closed from the Montgomery County line to Hall Shop Road.
