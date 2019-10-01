BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Ellicott City, Maryland, man pleaded guilty to a federal charge for attempted possession of child pornography.
Mark Franklin, 44, admitted that he attempted to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity in order to obtain photos.
According to his guilty plea, between Sept. 7 and Oct. 10, 2018, Franklin used online applications to attempt to induce an individual he believed to be a 13-year-old girl to engage in sexually explicit activity and send him photos of the sexual conduct.
Franklin, however, was communicating with an undercover FBI Special Agent.
According to his plea agreement, Franklin engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the minor female, sent her sexually explicit photographs of himself, and requested that she send him sexually explicit photographs of herself.
During their conversations, Franklin also discussed meeting in person to engage in sex acts and described the photographs he wished to take during their sexual encounter.
On Oct. 10, 2018, Franklin traveled from Ellicott City to Frederick, Maryland, to meet and engage in sex acts with the 13-year-old girl.
When Franklin arrived at the agreed-upon location, he was arrested. At the time of his arrest, Franklin was in possession of a teddy bear requested by the 13-year-old girl, condoms, two blankets, and a towel.
Franklin faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
