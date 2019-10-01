Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Median household income in the U.S. and Maryland rose in 2018, and once again Maryland has been named the richest state in the country based on household income.
The 2018 American Community Survey found Maryland’s median household income rose from $82,747 in 2017 to $83,242 in 2018. That puts Maryland ahead of every other state and Puerto Rico but slightly behind Washington, D.C.
The country’s median household income was higher than it was in 2007, the year before the Great Recession, for the second consecutive year, the survey found.
Following Maryland on the list are:
- New Jersey: $81,740
- Hawaii: $80,212
- Massachusetts: $79,835
- Connecticut: $76,348
Coming in at the bottom was West Virginia, with a median household income of just $44,097.
Despite the news, the increasing income isn’t split equally; the survey found income inequality was significantly higher in 2018 than the previous year.
Washington, D.C., had one of the highest indexes of unequal income in the country.
